Social Affairs Min. Discusses Women, Family Affairs With Iran's Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, Sheikh Firas Al-Malik Al-Sabah, engaged in discussions Thursday with Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, Ensiyeh Khazali, regarding cooperation on family and women's affairs between the two countries.

This came during a meeting between the minister and Khazali at the premises of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

Minister Firas expressed his wishes to further enhance mutual cooperation aimed at benefiting women in Kuwait and Iran in the future.

He emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to empower women, noting Kuwaiti women's success across all sectors.

Minister Khazali conveyed her vision to broaden cooperation towards institutional initiatives in the future. (end)

hss







