British PM Rules Out May 2 Election

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday ruled out calling an election on May 2, hinting the country was on course for a late 2024 ballot.

Mounting speculation at the Westminster had suggested Sunak could call the general election on the same day as local polls in early May.

However, Sunak told ITV News "there won't be an election on that day".

The premier could wait until January 2025 to go to the country but has previously said that 2024 would be an election year.

Since October 2022, his Conservative Party has trailed badly in polls to the main opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer.

Pollsters have predicted a thumping defeat for the Conservatives inflicted by voters fed up with a cost of living crisis and a struggling economy.

Asked earlier on Thursday about the date of the election, Sunak told reporters: "I said at the start of this year, my working assumption was we'd have an election in the second half of this year.

"And nothing has changed since I said that."

