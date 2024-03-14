Dr. Rabia Bin Sabah Al Kuwari, The Prominent Qatari Writer And Academic, Passes Away

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Rabia bin Sabah bin Saeed Al Kuwari, the prominent Qatari journalist, thinker, and university professor, passed away at the age of 62.

Dr. Rabia Al-Kuwari is one of the prominent academics and thinkers in Qatar and the Arab Gulf known for valued contribution to the Qatari media sector and his history in journalistic work.

Al-Kuwari also worked as a professor in the Department of Mass Communication at Qatar University, where many media figures and journalists have graduated.

He was one of the founders of Al-Sharq newspaper in 1987 and has a weekly column entitled“Question Mark.” He also wrote for a number of Gulf newspapers.