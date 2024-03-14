Army Chief Checks On National Defense, Command And Staff Colleges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Thursday, visited the Royal Jordanian Command and Staff and the Royal Jordanian National Defense Colleges.Huneiti listened to a briefing regarding the two colleges, covering their goals, study programs, and national mission in addition to their expansion plan.Huneiti expressed his admiration for the two colleges' and their students' exceptional performance.He emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the experiences, skills, and opportunities that the two institutions offer to students, as this will have a beneficial impact on the quality of strategic planning given the changes and difficulties Jordan's national security is currently facing.