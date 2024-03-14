Nearly 70,000 Palestinians Perform Tarawih Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra)-- Despite the limitations imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, tens of thousands of people attended the evening and Tarawih prayer on Thursday night in Al-Aqsa Mosque.On the fourth day of the holy month of Ramadan, over 70,000 people performed the evening and Tarawih prayer within Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.On the eve of the first Friday of Ramadan, the Israeli occupation reportedly set up military checkpoints in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, barred many young men from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, and converted the Holy City into a military barracks, according to the Palestinian News Agency said.