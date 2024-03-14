Sikorski: Ukraine Has Right Not To Be Russian Colony

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has the right not to be a Russian colony, with Warsaw and Helsinki supporting the country's European integration.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this at a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, Ukrinform reports, citing PAP .

"Finland does not want to be a Russian colony, just as Poland does not want to be one, and Ukraine also has the right not to be a Russian colony. Everything must be done to prevent such colonization," Sikorski said.

He added that both countries support Ukraine's European aspirations.

The Polish Foreign Ministry also reported that during Sikorski's meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the two had discussed multidimensional support for Ukraine, Polish-Finnish relations and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

According to a joint article by Czech and Polish Foreign Ministers Jan Lipavsky and Radoslaw Sikorski, published by European Pravda , the steps taken by the international community in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and long-term investments in security will not escalate the conflict or "provoke" Russian dictator Putin but will help Ukraine and create a powerful deterrent tool.

Photo: weekendfm