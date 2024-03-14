Zelensky: Ukraine Will Have More Shells, Drones, Missiles, EW Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is strengthened with shells, drones, missiles, and electronic warfare systems every day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional video address to the Ukrainian nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I had the opportunity to express gratitude to our defense industry workers – the people who have dedicated their lives to Ukrainian strength, who manufacture our weapons, which show results on the battlefield, at sea, and in air strikes on Russia's war machine. I thank them for Ukrainian artillery shells, cannons, drones, for our missiles and electronic warfare systems. For everything that helps our warriors fight and saves Ukraine's life and the lives of Ukrainians. We will have more weapons, shells, drones, and EW systems," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Every day we are amassing more of much-needed, long-range strength

He added that today he met with workers of a defense enterprise.

"These are the people who have found a way to significantly strengthen our country. And each day we are amassing more and more of this strength. The strength we need so much. The long-range strength," Zelensky said.