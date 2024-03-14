Ukrposhta, DHL Global Match Establish Partnership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's national postal operator Ukrposhta JSC has entered into partnership with DHL Global Match in transport and mail delivery services.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrposhta's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are continuously working to create new opportunities for Ukrainian businesses on global markets. We are announcing an important achievement – entering into partnership with DHL Global Match (United Kingdom) in transport and mail delivery services,” the report states.

DHL Global Match is a specialized unit of the world's largest postal and logistics concern, DHL Deutsche Post.

Now, cooperation between Ukrposhta JSC and DHL Global Match covers the United States, Canada and Australia. In the future, Ukrposhta JSC expects cooperation between the two companies to expand to Asian countries and more.

Thanks to such partnership, Ukrainian businesses selling their products in the international marketplace will have greater confidence in stable delivery times, as DHL Global Match is a global company operating its own air fleet, DHL Aviation, and using partner airlines to complete orders.

A reminder that Ukrposhta JSC delivered 536 million different shipments in 2023. The number of parcels delivered increased by 40%. The company offers delivery services to 660,000 offices across the globe.