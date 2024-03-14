Georgia 33Rd In World, In Europe's Top 3 For Low Price Level, Says World Bank Programme

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia is 33rd in the world and in the top three in Europe with
the low price level, according to the international comparison
programme of the World Bank that examines indicators of 188
countries and territories according to purchasing power, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In Europe, the Caucasus and the Black Sea region, only North
Macedonia and Turkey are ahead of Georgia, while the country has
advanced by 18 places in the ranking compared to 2012.
The programme compares price levels of various countries, as
expressed in a single currency at a specific point in time. The
index in a given country indicates the amount of money needed to
purchase the same set of products in that country. The lower the
price level index, the less money is needed to buy the same
products.

