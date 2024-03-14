US-Jordan Makes Their 10Th Airdrop Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 14 (KUNA) -- US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 14, 2024, at 11:57 a.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.

A press release the US central command said, "the combined joint operation included Jordanian provided food and a US Air Force C-130 aircraft."

"A US C-130 dropped 13,900 meal equivalents, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza," the statement added.

The humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.

These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries, the statement noted. (end)

amm







MENAFN14032024000071011013ID1107979698