US-Jordan Makes Their 10Th Airdrop Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 14 (KUNA) -- US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 14, 2024, at 11:57 a.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.
A press release the US central command said, "the combined joint operation included Jordanian provided food and a US Air Force C-130 aircraft."
"A US C-130 dropped 13,900 meal equivalents, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza," the statement added.
The humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.
These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries, the statement noted. (end)
