US Senate Majority Schumer Calls For New Elections In Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 14 (KUNA) -- In the most significant criticism by a US leader against the Israeli occupation government since its war with Hamas began, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections in Israel on Thursday to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the US ever, said in remarks on the Senate floor that "the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7."

"The world has changed, radically, since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in what was billed as a major address.

"As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7.

"Five months into this conflict, it is clear that Israelis need to take stock of the situation and ask: must we change course?" he continued.

"At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government."

Netanyahu has "lost his way," Schumer continued, "by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel" and by indicating he isn't interested in the formation of an independent Palestinian state, which has been a US goal for decades.

Schumer said Netanyahu has aligned himself with "far-right extremists" like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who he said are "pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows."

"Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah," he added. (end)

