Rising Cancer Crisis

An unspoken pandemic is silently wreaking havoc on the lives of people of Jammy and Kashmir. A startling report by the National Cancer Registry Programme reveals a grim reality-over the last six years, the Union Territory has witnessed a staggering 80,000 cancer cases, with the highest-ever recorded in the last year at 14,112 cases. The alarming surge, according to healthcare professionals, is attributed to sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and the consumption of chemical-laden food items.

The year-on-year increase in cancer cases is a cause for grave concern, indicating a deepening crisis that demands urgent attention. The analysis of data from Kashmir's two tertiary care healthcare institutions, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, paints a somber picture. SKIMS has documented a 44,112 cancer cases from 2013 to 2023, while SMHS Hospital has reported 6,379 cases from 2017 to 2023. The numbers highlight the magnitude of the issue, with a majority of cancer patients seeking treatment in these two hospitals.

As the number of cancer cases rises, the healthcare infrastructure faces challenges in providing timely and accurate diagnostics. With only one PET scan machine available at SKIMS Soura, patients at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar encounter difficulties in accessing essential diagnostic services.

Experts stress the need for a multipronged strategy to address the crisis, focusing on promoting physical activity, healthy eating, and raising awareness about the hazards of consuming chemically contaminated food products. Cancer is a complex, multi-factorial illness, with factors such as ageing populations, cigarette use, poor diet, and air pollution contributing to its rise.

In the past, studies have attempted to identify contributing factors. A 2012 study at SKIMS attributed the rising cancer incidence to“dietary practices and lifestyle choices” as well as the intake of foods with high salt content. Suspected carcinogens like carmoisine and tartrazine, used as colorants in certain Kashmiri foods, spices, and sauces, have raised concerns about food safety. Food adulteration and contamination, highlighted by a 2014 High Court intervention, have become growing concerns, with large business companies found to produce items containing hazardous substances.

The rising trend in cancer cases demands a collaborative effort from people, healthcare professionals, and the government to implement effective preventive measures. Urgent steps are needed to address the root causes of this silent menace and alleviate the burden on the healthcare system.