Japan’S Intellectual Property Ambition Versus Innovation Realities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the 2000s, Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi charted a course for Japan to excel in intellectual property (IP), aiming to propel the nation out of its economic troubles from the 1990s.



The plan was comprehensive, emphasizing the creation, protection, and utilization of IP, with academia positioned at the forefront of this transformation.



Despite these high hopes, Japan faces hurdles in achieving its IP aspirations.









Notably, premier institutions like the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University secure a fraction of patent revenue compared to American counterparts.



They garner 2% annually, averaging ¥2.4 billion ($16 million) between 2017 and 2021, in stark contrast to leading U.S. universities.





















Disparity stems from insufficient support structures and expertise in patent strategies and commercialization processes.









Although Japanese universities are prolific at obtaining patents, their commercial success is limited.



Support for entrepreneurial endeavors among researchers is minimal, with only 8% of universities offering programs for new ventures.



Merely 5% employ patent attorneys, highlighting a critical innovation gap.









An illustrative case involves a professor from Okayama University facing challenges translating research into commercial ventures.



These obstacles stem from inadequate support and funding for commercialization efforts.

















In contrast, the U.S. ecosystem provides specialized experts and infrastructure, fostering start-ups, evident in 534 leading unicorns across industries.









Experts recommend Japan intensify efforts to commercialize academic research, enhance support for entrepreneurship, and equip researchers with essential legal and business acumen.









Japan's pursuit of an IP-centric vision highlights the crucial need for adaptability, comprehensive support, and strategic investment.



This journey nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.









