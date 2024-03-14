Teams Set For The Libertadores Group Stage With Upcoming Draw

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo secured their spot in the 2024 Libertadores group stage this Wednesday, making it 31 out of 32 teams now decided for the tournament.



The draw for the group stages is scheduled for next Monday at the Conmebo headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.



Nacional (URU) and Always Ready (BOL) will compete for the final spot on Thursday.



Always Ready led the first game with a 1-0 victory, so they have the advantage of advancing with just a draw.



The draw event will define the matchups for the group stage, with several Brazilian teams among the classified, including







Palmeiras,



Flamengo,



São Paulo,



Botafogo,



Atlético MG,



Fluminense, and

Grêmio.







Pot 1 features top teams like Fluminense, Palmeiras, River Plate, Flamengo, Grêmio, Peñarol, São Paulo, and LDU.



Pot 2 includes Atlético-MG, Independiente Del Valle, Libertad, Cerro Porteño, Estudiantes, Barcelona, Bolívar, and Junior Barranquilla.



Pot 3 is composed of San Lorenzo, The Strongest, Universitario, Deportivo Táchira, Rosario Central, Alianza Lima, Millonarios, and Talleres.

Pot 4 rounds out with Caracas, Huachipato, Cobresal, Liverpool, Palestino, Botafogo, Colo Colo, and either Nacional or Always Ready depending on the outcome of their match.



Notably, only Atlético MG and Botafogo are placed outside of Pot 1 for the draw.The pots for the draw are as follows:This comprehensive lineup promises an exciting Libertadores tournament, showcasing the best of South American football.The upcoming draw will set the stage for the clashes that fans are eagerly anticipating.