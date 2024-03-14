Administrative Council Gives Nod To Jammu And Kashmir Film Policy-2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 15 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, approved Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy-2024, an official statement said on Thursday.

The policy aims to position J&K as a hub of cinematic creativity and productivity. The approved policy will supersede the current Film Policy, that is, J&K Film Policy-2021.

"The policy provides for time-bound administrative assistances, setting up of Single Window Cell, facilitation for granting of permission for shooting films, package of financial assistance, promoting Government/Non-Government Organizations associated with publicity of cinema and striving to create nationally competitive infrastructure for film making," the statement said.

"The policy provides for bodies like Film Development Council, J&K Film Division, Script Screening Committee, Divisional Location Permission Committee, Film Development Fund and mechanism for branding and promotion of activities by means of film festivals," it added.

A film must have a minimum of 20 days of shooting to be eligible for the subsidy from the UT government. Criteria for claiming subsidies for Films/TV Serials/Shows/Web Series are also detailed in the policy.

The maximum subsidy in the regional languages of J&K will be Rs 1.25 crore.

"A Film Development Fund shall be created from the fiscal year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 500 crore (payable in the next five years with an annual budgetary grant of Rs 100 crores) to be sourced from the CAPEX budget for disbursement of subsidies/incentives. The minimum cost of production of the film shall be Rs 10 crores and it must be screened on a minimum of 25 screens across the country," the statement added.

"For domiciles of J&K, the minimum cost of production of a film shall be Rs 50 lakh and it must be screened on a minimum of three screens. The in-eligible categories for subsidy have also been notified in the policy," it added.

The policy will be valid for five years.