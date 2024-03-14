North America To Dominate The Laboratory Informatics Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The laboratory informatics market's most prominent driver is the rising demand for laboratory automation. Technological advancement in molecular genomics and genetic testing practices and advancements of existing technologies in healthcare laboratory informatics provide an impetus to the market growth.

In the last few years, the adoption of enterprise content management (ECM) systems has been witnessing a significant surge as it offers integrated and comprehensive solutions to the healthcare sector. ECM offers a structured method for documenting, producing, coordinating, and accessing and analyzing the entire media, information assets, and electronic documents of an organization.



Due to the availability of technologically advanced software, such as SaaS, which provides effective laboratory information management solutions, the software segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth. The software available for laboratory computer technology can perform critical functions such as data collection, storage, interpretation, and analysis. Periodic updates to this program are required to be coordinated with the latest analytics method.

Key Highlights



The Laboratory Informatics market was valued at USD 2,650 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The laboratory information management systems (LIMS) dominates the market on account of rising demand for fully integrated services in life sciences and research industries to reduce data processing errors

The cloud-based segment to grow at the fastest rate on account of its rising adoption to enhance data accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and real-time analysis

The services segment holds the largest market share due to increasing outsourcing

The life sciences industry is the fastest-growing segment owing to the high demand for laboratory informatics to develop new products, boost product quality, and operational performance

North America dominates the laboratory informatics market on account of rising healthcare costs, coupled with increasing acceptance of LIMS



Key Players



LabWare

Core Informatics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

LabLynx, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Cerner Corporation

IDBS

McKesson Corporation



Recent Developments



In July 2019, Abbott Informatics launched STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 12.0, a laboratory information management system, to support the integration of different platforms

In February 2019, Waters Corporation launched BioAccord System, a liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) solution, to increase time-of-flight mass spectrometry capabilities



Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation



By Product



Laboratory information management systems (LIMS)

Electronic lab notebooks (ELN)

Scientific data management systems (SDMS)

Laboratory execution systems (LES)

Electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS)

Chromatography data systems (CDS)

Enterprise content management (ECM)



By Delivery Mode



On-premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based





By Component



Software

Services





By End-Use



Life sciences industry

Food and beverage

Agriculture industry

Petrochemical refineries

Oil and gas industry

Chemical industry

Environmental testing laboratories



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





