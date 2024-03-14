North America To Dominate The Laboratory Informatics Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The laboratory informatics market's most prominent driver is the rising demand for laboratory automation. Technological advancement in molecular genomics and genetic testing practices and advancements of existing technologies in healthcare laboratory informatics provide an impetus to the market growth.
In the last few years, the adoption of enterprise content management (ECM) systems has been witnessing a significant surge as it offers integrated and comprehensive solutions to the healthcare sector. ECM offers a structured method for documenting, producing, coordinating, and accessing and analyzing the entire media, information assets, and electronic documents of an organization.
Due to the availability of technologically advanced software, such as SaaS, which provides effective laboratory information management solutions, the software segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth. The software available for laboratory computer technology can perform critical functions such as data collection, storage, interpretation, and analysis. Periodic updates to this program are required to be coordinated with the latest analytics method.
Key Highlights
The Laboratory Informatics market was valued at USD 2,650 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The laboratory information management systems (LIMS) dominates the market on account of rising demand for fully integrated services in life sciences and research industries to reduce data processing errors
The cloud-based segment to grow at the fastest rate on account of its rising adoption to enhance data accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and real-time analysis
The services segment holds the largest market share due to increasing outsourcing
The life sciences industry is the fastest-growing segment owing to the high demand for laboratory informatics to develop new products, boost product quality, and operational performance
North America dominates the laboratory informatics market on account of rising healthcare costs, coupled with increasing acceptance of LIMS
Key Players
LabWare
Core Informatics
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
PerkinElmer Inc.
LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
LabLynx, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
Waters Corporation
Cerner Corporation
IDBS
McKesson Corporation
Recent Developments
In July 2019, Abbott Informatics launched STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 12.0, a laboratory information management system, to support the integration of different platforms
In February 2019, Waters Corporation launched BioAccord System, a liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) solution, to increase time-of-flight mass spectrometry capabilities
Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation
By Product
Laboratory information management systems (LIMS)
Electronic lab notebooks (ELN)
Scientific data management systems (SDMS)
Laboratory execution systems (LES)
Electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS)
Chromatography data systems (CDS)
Enterprise content management (ECM)
By Delivery Mode
On-premise
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
By Component
Software
Services
By End-Use
Life sciences industry
Food and beverage
Agriculture industry
Petrochemical refineries
Oil and gas industry
Chemical industry
Environmental testing laboratories
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
