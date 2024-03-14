Signal Group Returns To Independence With Management-Led Buyout

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Signal Group CEO Blake Androff has bought back the agency from law firm Wiley Rein, returning the public affairs firm to independence after a decade.



Androff, the agency's sole owner, bought Signal less than five years after joining it as an executive VP. He served as managing director and chair of public affairs until he stepped into the CEO role this month.



Chelsea Koski, most recently managing director and chair of the communications practice, now serves as president, as which she will oversee day-to-day operations. Digital practices group chair Robert Bole has been named head of innovation and strategy.



Signal's headquarters will remain in Washington with staff in states across the US including Colorado, Georgia, New York, and Oregon.



“For more than 22 years, Signal Group has been a leader in modern public affairs. Today, thanks to the incredible commitment of the entire team, Signal once again stands fully independent with a steadfast determination to deliver meaningful, modern solutions for clients,” Androff said.



“I am ecstatic as we write this new chapter and know our best days are ahead thanks to the dedication of our talented staff, wide suite of services, and partnership approach with clients to help them solve their most pressing challenges. This purchase means we can continue to build the best possible firm for our colleagues and clients and remain nimble and dynamic during a period of exponential growth.”



Androff's purchase of Signal is the latest step in the evolution of the 30-person firm, which was founded by Steve McBee as McBee Strategic in 2002. McBee sold the company to Wiley in 2014. The agency was rebranded as Signal two years later.





