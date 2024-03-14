Govt Approves J&K Film Policy-2024

The Policy

aims to position J&K as a hub of cinematic creativity and productivity. The approved policy will supersede the current Film Policy i.e. J&K Film Policy-2021.

The policy provides for time bound administrative assistance, setting up of Single Window Cell, facilitation for

granting of permission for shooting films, package of financial assistance, promoting Government/Non-Government Organizations associated with publicity of cinema and striving to create nationally competitive infrastructure for film making.

The policy provides for bodies like Film Development Council, J&K Film Division, Script Screening Committee, Divisional Location Permission Committee, Film Development Fund and mechanism for branding and promotion of activities by means of film festivals.

To ensure that a chunk of the film shooting for a film seeking subsidy from the UT Government, the criteria of a minimum of 20 days of shooting has been provided. The criteria for claiming subsidy for Films/ TV Serials/ Shows/Web Series etc. has also been notified in the policy.

The maximum subsidy in the regional languages of J&K will be Rs 1.25 crores.

A Film Development Fund shall be created from fiscal year 2024-25 with allocation of Rs. 500 crores (payable in next 05 years with an annual budgetary grant of Rs. 100 crores) to be sourced from CAPEX budget for disbursement of subsidies/incentives. The minimum cost of production of the film shall be Rs.10 crores and it must be screened on minimum 25 screens across the country. For domiciles of J&K, the minimum cost of production of a film shall be Rs. 50 lacs and it must be screened on minimum 3 screens. The in-eligible categories for subsidy have also been notified in the policy. The policy will have a positive impact on the economy in terms of generating employment and growth of film tourism. The policy will be valid for 05 years.

