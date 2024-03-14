Rain, Snow Likely From March 22-24: Met

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The meteorological department has forecasted mainly dry weather till March 20.
From March 22-24, fresh spells of rain/snow are likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir, the department said. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall during the night, the officials said.
They said Gurez and other areas in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag district also received fresh snowfall.
The upper areas of Srinagar along the Zabarwan Range received light snowfall, the officials added. Read Also MeT Forecasts More Rain, Snow in Kashmir Valley Gulmarg Receives Fresh Snowfall, Wet Weather Likely Till Mar 14: MeT
The Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley were lashed by intermittent rains throughout the night, the officials said.
Avalanche Warning For 8 Districts
The authorities on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.
An official said that an avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Baramulla. He said that people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14032024000215011059ID1107979301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.