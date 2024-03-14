Rain, Snow Likely From March 22-24: Met

From March 22-24, fresh spells of rain/snow are likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir, the department said. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Thursday.

The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg received fresh snowfall during the night, the officials said.

They said Gurez and other areas in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag district also received fresh snowfall.

The upper areas of Srinagar along the Zabarwan Range received light snowfall, the officials added.

The Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley were lashed by intermittent rains throughout the night, the officials said.

Avalanche Warning For 8 Districts

The authorities on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

An official said that an avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Baramulla. He said that people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

