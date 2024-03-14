J & K Bank Has Truly Become A People's Bank Now: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made these remarks today at the special program, organised by J&K Bank, titled 'Sewa se Swabhimaan – Self Employment Initiatives for Kashmiri Migrants – WPR – POJK Refugees', in presence of Commissioner Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Vikramjit Singh, Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, General Managers, senior government functionaries, entrepreneurs and beneficiaries belonging to Kashmiri Migrant community besides refugees from West Pakistan and POJK.

LG, who was also Chief Guest on the occasion, said,“This initiative is very significant for me personally as we have come together to bring a positive change in the lives of the people who have suffered injustice and discrimination all these years. Today I am happy to see that you have embarked on a new entrepreneurship journey with the help of J&K Bank and set foot on a path of economic prosperity for which I am pleased with J&K Bank.”

Recalling the recent Srinagar speech of Prime Minister, wherein he spoke at length about the J&K Bank's transformational journey in the last few years LG, amidst applauses from the gathering, said,“It was really a proud moment for all of us and

J&K Bank has truly become a people's Bank now.”

“Viksit Bharat and Viksit J&K will become a reality through youth and women empowerment. Let's not be job seekers but become job providers. I urge all of you – youth and women in particular- to come forward and defeat the psychological barriers and set on a journey with new desires and make honourable PM's dream and vision of 'economic prosperity for all' a reality”, he added.

On the occasion, LG urged the youth to avail benefits of the employment generation schemes of Union and UT Governments while assuring that J&K Bank will provide all the requisite assistance without any limitations to bring a positive change in people's lives.

While acknowledging that the programs like Mission Youth, 'Back to Village' and 'My Town My Pride' have borne fruits with the disbursement of Rs 1373 Cr among 92000 entrepreneurs last year, LG further said,“All the stakeholders, be it J&K Govt. or the J&K Bank, will work as a team to bring positive changes in the lives of people. J&K Bank is very much active in reaching out to the masses and I can assure you this is just a beginning and we will continue to work for all sections of the society especially the marginalised.”

Speaking at the event, Commissioner/Secretary Vikramjit Singh said,“I am happy to see that 350 beneficiaries have been provided employment through loans. J&K Bank has always responded positively to the Government's call. Such self-employment initiatives for Kashmiri Migrants and refugees from West Pakistan and POJK will definitely help these people in terms of achieving self-sufficiency.”



Wishing all the entrepreneurs present on the occasion a great success, he hoped that they will act as brand ambassadors for their community.“Here I would also urge J&K Bank to bring in women entrepreneurs through self-employment generation schemes.”

LG handed over Loan Sanction letters to some beneficiaries on the occasion in presence of other dignitaries besides felicitating some of the entrepreneurs who have successfully started their own employment ventures by availing the finance under various schemes tailored by the Bank besides those sponsored by the Government.

Relief Commissioner Dr. Arvind Karwani and District Officer KVIB Mohammad Sadiq

were also felicitated for their support

to the Bank during the ongoing drive.



A short film highlighting the Bank's special drive for Kashmiri Migrants and Refugees from WP & POJK was also screened at the event.



Earlier, in his welcome address MD & CEO said,“As a premier financial institution of J&K, we firmly believe that the key to sustainable development lies in harnessing the potential of our youth by equipping them with the resources to flourish in the fast-evolving competitive world around us. Today's event is of utmost significance as Kashmiri migrants and refugees from West Pakistan and POJK form a vital component of our society and deserve better and greater support from J&K Bank.”

“During the special drive the Bank has received 1709 applications; out of which 350 cases have been sanctioned. The rest of the cases are being processed and will be disposed off on priority”, he added.



Further, he assured the audience that J&K Bank will support and handhold these entrepreneurs so that their business ventures expand successfully and contribute not only to the development of J&K UT but the national economy as well.



The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by the Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, wherein he expressed his hearty gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha besides other dignitaries and guests for sparing their valuable time and insights with the participants and making the program a huge success.

