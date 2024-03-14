(MENAFN- Baystreet) SentinelOne Earnings Beat Forecasts

Palantir Chief Notes Departures over Israel Remarks Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp said some staffers at his software company have exited due to his public support for Israel. And he expects to see more walk out the door.“We've lost employees. I'm sure we'll lose employees,” Karp said in an interview Wednesday.”“If you have a position that does not cost you ever to lose an employee, it's not a position.”Karp was responding to a question from anchor Sara Eisen about personnel turnover at the company resulting from its controversial stances.Palantir, known for its government contract work in defense and intelligence, has provided its technology to support the Ukrainian and Israeli militaries in their respective wars. Israel has vowed to defeat Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's rampage on Oct. 7 in southern Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people. More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry there.Karp said on Palantir's earnings call last month he was“exceedingly proud that after Oct. 7, within weeks, we are on the ground and we are involved in operationally crucial operations in Israel.”Palantir held its first board meeting of the year in Tel Aviv, Israel, in January, after which the company agreed to a“strategic partnership” with the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply the country with technology for its military efforts.PLTR shares retreated 56 cents, or 2.2%, to $24.44.

