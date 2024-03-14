(MENAFN- Baystreet) EV Maker Fisker Prepares Bankruptcy Filing: Reports

Palantir Chief Notes Departures over Israel RemarksCPI Card Group Partners with MEA for Cardholder SolutionsIBM Cuts Marketing Jobs As It Pivots To A.I.Rumble Shares Spike After TikTok Acquisition Rumour Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, March 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

SentinelOne Earnings Beat Forecasts Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (S) has issued financial results that topped the consensus forecasts of Wall Street analysts.For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.02 U.S., which was better than a loss of $0.04 U.S. expected among analysts.Revenue in the quarter came in at $174.2 million U.S., up 38% from a year earlier, and ahead of Wall Street estimates of $169 million U.S.Unfortunately, SentinelOne issued guidance that underwhelmed, sending its stock down 11% in premarket trading.For the current quarter, SentinelOne forecast revenue of $181 million U.S., which would be up 36% from a year ago. For all of this year, SentinelOne sees revenue of $812 million U.S. to $818 million U.S.Management cited cost pressures from recent acquisitions as the reason for guidance that left Wall Street wanting more from the company.Prior to today (March 14), the stock of SentinelOne had risen 93% over the last 12 months and was trading at $27.94 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks