Inflation Hot, Stocks Sink

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 14, 2024







Stocks Stumble Following Inflation Report AdvertismentStocks slipped Thursday after a hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation reading pressured equities and bond yields, while market leader Nvidia extended losses.The Dow Jones Industrials lost 87.36 points to kick off Thursday at 38,955.96.The S&P 500 index slid 7.76 points to 5,157.55.The NASDAQ deducted 8.47 points to 16,169.36.Investors were buying major technology shares like Apple and Microsoft early Thursday. Trading platform Robinhood popped 7% after the company reported a 16% increase in assets under custody in February from the prior month. Troubled electric vehicle startup Fisker tumbled 48% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has hired restructuring advisors to prepare for a potential bankruptcy filing.Chipmaker Nvidia traded more than 3% lower.February's producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, advanced 0.6% last month. Excluding food and energy prices, core PPI climbed 0.3% in February, compared to an estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones that forecast headline PPI increased by 0.3% in February, or 0.2% for the core reading.The PPI report is the last major piece of economic data to be released prior to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, set for March 19-20.Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, boosting yields to 4.27% from Wednesday's 4.19%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices jumped $1.13 to $80.80 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sagged $13.50 to $2,167.30.

