Stocks Stumble Following Inflation Report

Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 14, 2024







Inflation Hot, Stocks Sink AdvertismentThe S&P 500 slipped Thursday after the release of hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data that sent Treasury yields higher, while Nvidia shares were under pressure.The Dow Jones Industrials lost 91.41 points to pause for lunch Thursday at 38,951.91.The much-broader index slid 14.08 points to 5,151.23.The NASDAQ deducted 31.08 points to 16,146.68.Investors were buying major technology shares like Apple and Microsoft Thursday. Trading platform Robinhood popped 7% after the company reported a 16% increase in assets under custody in February from the prior month. Troubled electric vehicle startup Fisker tumbled 48% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has hired restructuring advisors to prepare for a potential bankruptcy filing.February's producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, advanced 0.6% last month. Excluding food and energy prices, core PPI climbed 0.3% in February, compared to an estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones that forecast headline PPI increased by 0.3% in February, or 0.2% for the core reading.The PPI report is the last major piece of economic data to be released prior to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, set for March 19-20.Prices for the 10-year Treasury lost ground, boosting yields to 4.29% from Wednesday's 4.19%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices jumped $1.05 to $80.97 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices sagged $22.40 to $2,158.20.

