Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 14, 2024
Argo, Medical Facilities, National at 52-Week Highs on News Argo Living Soils Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Thursday. Argo previously sponsored the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Applied Science, civil engineering department Concrete Toboggan Team for a national competition which was held in Newfoundland in late February.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.32 Thursday. Medical Facilities reported fourth-quarter figures Thursday. All numbers in U.S. dollars. Income from operations, excluding the prior year impairment charge, increased 144.0% to $25.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 97.3% to $30.5 million.
National Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $110.10 Thursday. National Bank Investments Inc. announced today the March 2024 cash
distribution amounts per unit for certain NBI exchange-traded funds.
Vitalhub Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 Thursday. VitalHub will release its financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2023, after market close on March 21, 2024. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call via Zoom on March 22, 2024, at 9:00am EDT hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow.
Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.46 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.05 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.25 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,506.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.51 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $91.34 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.81 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.
mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.69 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Thursday. No news stories available today.
MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.15 Thursday. No news stories available today.
MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Serabi Gold (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.29 Thursday. No news stories available today.
