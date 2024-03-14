(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hudbay, Adcore at 52-Week Highs On News

National, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on NewsMdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On SaleEV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on NewsCIBC at 52-week High on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, March 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Argo, Medical Facilities, National at 52-Week Highs on News Argo Living Soils Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Thursday. Argo previously sponsored the University of British Columbia (UBC) Faculty of Applied Science, civil engineering department Concrete Toboggan Team for a national competition which was held in Newfoundland in late February.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.32 Thursday. Medical Facilities reported fourth-quarter figures Thursday. All numbers in U.S. dollars. Income from operations, excluding the prior year impairment charge, increased 144.0% to $25.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 97.3% to $30.5 million.National Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $110.10 Thursday. National Bank Investments Inc. announced today the March 2024 cashdistribution amounts per unit for certain NBI exchange-traded funds.Vitalhub Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.66 Thursday. VitalHub will release its financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2023, after market close on March 21, 2024. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call via Zoom on March 22, 2024, at 9:00am EDT hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow.Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.46 Thursday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.05 Thursday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.25 Thursday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,506.00 Thursday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.51 Thursday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $91.34 Thursday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.81 Thursday. No news stories available today.Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.69 Thursday. No news stories available today.Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 Thursday. No news stories available today.MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.15 Thursday. No news stories available today.MediaValet Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.Serabi Gold (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.02 Thursday. No news stories available today.Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $3.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.Total Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.29 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks