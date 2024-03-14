New Giant Volcano Discovered On Mars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Scientists from the International Institute for the Search for
Extraterrestrial Intelligence SETI announced the discovery of a new
giant volcano on Mars, Azernews reports, citing
the official website of the SETI Institute.
SETI Institute named it Noctis, which means "night" in Latin.
Noctis is located in the volcanic province of Tharsis, located near
the equator of Mars. Other huge Martian volcanoes are located in
the same area: Mons Pavonis (altitude - 14,000 meters), Mons Askrey
(18,000 meters) and Mons Arcia (19,000 meters).
According to experts, although the open mountain is more eroded
and less high than other volcanoes of the Red Planet, its scale is
still impressive - the diameter is 450 kilometers and the height
reaches 9022 meters.
The enormous size of the Noctis volcano and the complex history
of changes indicate that it has been active for a very long time.
In addition, thin recent volcanic deposits are located in its
southeastern part, under which ice is probably still present, the
researchers said.
SETI noted that the presence of ice at a shallow depth near the
equator means that humans can potentially explore a less cold area
of Mars while retaining the ability to extract water to support
life and produce rocket fuel.
