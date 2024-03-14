Nissan & Honda Plan To Cooperate In Production Of Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese Nissan and Honda concerns are considering the
possibility of cooperation in the field of development and
production of electric vehicles, Azernews reports,
citing the Nikkei newspaper.
It was noted that in the future, both companies may switch to a
common transmission and platform for electric vehicles. In
addition, the parties are considering options for the joint
purchase of batteries and other components.
The main goal of the cooperation is to reduce production costs
and increase competitiveness, taking into account China's entry
into the Japanese market offering relatively cheap electric
vehicles.
Japanese automakers have recently been paying great attention to
the development of zero-emission technologies. For example, the
leading Japanese automaker Toyota has set a goal to sell only
electric and hybrid cars in Europe by 2030.
