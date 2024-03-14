China To Defend The Tik Tok Social Network With All Its Might

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Beijing will take appropriate countermeasures against the US
plans to ban the TikTok social network, Azernews reports, citing the official representative of the Ministry of
Commerce of China, He Yadong.
"We are closely monitoring what is happening in the US Congress.
China will take all necessary measures to reliably protect its
legitimate rights and interests," He Yadong said.
According to him, Washington should stop "unjustified pressure"
on foreign companies and ensure "open and fair conditions for
companies from all countries investing in the United States."
On March 13, the House of Representatives of the US Congress
supported the idea of banning the TikTok social network. Lawmakers
have proposed giving ByteDance six months to sell the social
network. After that, the initiative will be sent to the Senate for
consideration. President Joseph Biden said earlier that he was
ready to sign the relevant bill.
It is worth noting that the international version of the TikTok
application, launched in 2017, was launched in August 2018.
Claiming that a social network owned by a Chinese company poses a
threat to the United States, the US administration is trying to ban
it. According to Washington, the application is a tool for
collecting information for the Chinese authorities and special
services.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107979230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.