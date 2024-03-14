Kazakhstan Risks Facing Drought

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is facing a drought this spring due to a similar phenomenon in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Azernews

reports, citing Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan Arsen Zhakanbayev.

He explained that the problem lies in the drought, which has affected the water resources of neighboring countries.

"The volume of water in the Toktogul reservoir in Kyrgyzstan is 300 million cubic meters less than last year. And the volume of water in the Chirchik basin is 100 million cubic meters less than last year. Therefore, the amount of incoming water is small. This year, problems may arise due to the shortage of this water," Zhakanbayev said at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Issues of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan.

According to the official, the Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions of the republic are at risk. Local authorities have already been advised to reduce rice sowing - this crop requires the most water.