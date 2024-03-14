Kazakhstan Risks Facing Drought

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan is facing a drought this spring due to a similar
phenomenon in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Azernews
reports, citing Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of
Kazakhstan Arsen Zhakanbayev.
He explained that the problem lies in the drought, which has
affected the water resources of neighboring countries.
"The volume of water in the Toktogul reservoir in Kyrgyzstan is 300
million cubic meters less than last year. And the volume of water
in the Chirchik basin is 100 million cubic meters less than last
year. Therefore, the amount of incoming water is small. This year,
problems may arise due to the shortage of this water," Zhakanbayev
said at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Issues of the
Mazhilis of Kazakhstan.
According to the official, the Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions
of the republic are at risk. Local authorities have already been
advised to reduce rice sowing - this crop requires the most
water.
