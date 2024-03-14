Fitch Lowers Forecast Of Exchange Prices For Gas In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has lowered its
forecast for the current year for global gas prices and maintained
its forecast for oil prices, Azernews reports,
citing the Fitch report.
Now the average exchange prices for gas in Europe, according to
Fitch's expectations, this year will amount to $ 10 per 1,000 cubic
feet (instead of $ 12 last forecast), estimates for 2025 and 2026
remained unchanged - $ 10 and $ 8, respectively. At the same time,
the agency presented a forecast for 2027: the cost of 1 thousand
cubic feet will then average $ 7.
Price forecasts for gas in the American market have also been
lowered: the agency expects that the average price for Henry Hub
will be $ 2.5 per thousand cubic feet by the end of this year
(previously - 3.25). The forecast was maintained for the next year
and amounted to $3. However, in 2026, the price is now expected to
be $3, not $2.75. Then, according to the agency's forecasts, gas
will fall in price to $ 2.75 on average in 2027.
As for oil, the forecast for Brent crude oil has been maintained
for the current year at $ 80 per barrel, for 2025 at $ 70, and for
2026 at $65. In 2027, the agency expects a price of $65 per
barrel.
The average price of WTI oil, as previously expected, will be
$75 per barrel by the end of this year, $65 in 2025, and $60 in
2026. In 2027, the agency expects the price to reach $ 60 per
barrel.
