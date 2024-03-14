Minister Bayramov: We Observe Decrease In Dynamics In International Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We observe a decrease in dynamics in international relations. There must be new tools for solving problems,” Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, as he said at the panel meeting on "War and Peace: The Return of Realpolitik" held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum.

"The“Middle powers” have interests of their own. They are extremely powerful regional actors. Their interests should also be considered. New changes and dynamics should be taken into consideration," the minister stressed.

It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

First, a family photo was taken.

The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.

Then, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, made a speech.