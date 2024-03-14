Minister Bayramov: We Observe Decrease In Dynamics In International Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We observe a decrease in dynamics in international relations.
There must be new tools for solving problems,” Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, as he said at the panel
meeting on "War and Peace: The Return of Realpolitik" held as part
of the 11th Global Baku Forum.
"The“Middle powers” have interests of their own. They are
extremely powerful regional actors. Their interests should also be
considered. New changes and dynamics should be taken into
consideration," the minister stressed.
It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku,
organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the
forum.
First, a family photo was taken.
The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail
Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.
The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.
Then, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and
the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, made a
speech.
