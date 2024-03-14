Prime Minister Ali Asadov Meets With Albanian President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met
with visiting President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the parties highlighted the significance of
the 11th Global Baku Forum.
Both leaders praised the positive momentum in the bilateral
relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, highlighting their
fruitful cooperation within international organizations. They
particularly noted the recent decision to open embassies in each
other's countries as a testament to the elevated level of their
bilateral relations.
Hailing the participation of the President of Albania in the
forum, Ali Asadov expressed optimism that the intergovernmental
agreement on economic cooperation inked as part of the visit of the
Albanian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan in the beginning of March
would bolster relations in trade, economic and investment promotion
domains.
The Azerbaijani PM highlighted the positive outcomes of
cooperation in the area of energy and the importance of the TAP
project. Asadov commended the role of Albania as a transit country
in the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe.
They emphasized the imperative for developing cooperation in the
tourism sector.
The pair also explored the issues on expansion of relations
between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.
