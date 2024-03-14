UN Representative Commends Azerbaijan's Exemplary Efforts In Refugee, IDP Crisis Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
visiting Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Office of the
UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Ruven Menikdiwela, Azernews reports.
The meeting centered on the cooperation with the UNHCR and the
current situation in the region.
Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of joint projects
with the UNHCR aimed at addressing the humanitarian consequences of
the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. These projects aim to
improve the living conditions of Azerbaijani citizens who became
refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to Armenia's
aggression against Azerbaijan.
FM Bayramov provided an insight into the current situation in
the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the ongoing
restoration and construction projects in the liberated
territories.
Describing the "Great Return" Program aimed at ensuring the
dignified return of Azerbaijani citizens to the de-occupied
territories as one of the main priorities for the country, Jeyhun
Bayramov expressed the country`s eagerness towards continuing
cooperation with the UNHCR in a number of domains.
Additionally, Minister Bayramov discussed the preparations for
COP29 and mentioned the possibility of organizing joint events with
the UNHCR.
Ruven Menikdiwela, in her turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan
serves as one of the exemplary countries in addressing the
challenge of refugees and IDPs. She expressed the UNHCR's
willingness to provide support within the framework of IDP return
initiatives during the current post-conflict period.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107979223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.