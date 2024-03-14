Ali Asadov Meets With Executive Director Of Joint United Nations Programme On HIV/AIDS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Winnie
Byanyima, the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations
Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Winnie Byanyima hailed the significance of
the 11th Global Baku Forum.
Ali Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan`s close cooperation and
support for various UN institutions, including the UNAIDS.
He noted that combating HIV/AIDS is a fundamental priority of
Azerbaijan`s national healthcare strategy.
The PM underscored that since 2006, the Cabinet of Ministers has
adopted a five-year Action Plan to combat HIV/AIDS.
He underlined that program development aligns with
recommendations and support from the World Health Organization,
UNAIDS, and the Global Fund, and highlighted Azerbaijan's status as
one of the countries with low infection rates.
The parties also reviewed the issues of cooperation between the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the UNAIDS.
The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Health
Teymur Musayev.
