Reviving Silk Road: Unlocking Economic Potential Of Middle Corridor

The Middle Corridor, also known as the "Middle Silk Road," is a
strategic infrastructure initiative that aims to establish a
multimodal transportation route connecting Europe and Asia through
the Caucasus region. It is envisioned as a modern revival of the
ancient Silk Road trade route, facilitating the movement of goods,
energy, and people between Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and
beyond.
The Middle Corridor encompasses various transportation modes,
including railways, roads, ports, and logistics centres, with the
goal of enhancing connectivity and promoting economic development
along its route. Key components of the Middle Corridor include the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which connects Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Turkiye, providing a direct rail link between Europe
and Asia bypassing Russia. Additionally, the Middle Corridor
involves the development of maritime routes through the Caspian and
Black Seas, as well as improvements to existing road networks.
This initiative is expected to boost trade, investment, and
regional cooperation among participating countries, contributing to
economic growth and development. It also holds strategic
significance in diversifying transportation routes and reducing
dependence on existing routes, thereby enhancing the resilience of
global supply chains.
President Aliyev said the stakeholders need to combine efforts
to make the Middle Corridor more commercially attractive.
“For that purpose, we already created a very efficient
cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and
Türkiye. I think that if other countries in Central Asia,
particularly Uzbekistan, would consider joining the format, it
would be better for all of us. This really is a new map-a new
transportation map of Eurasia with great potential.”
Here poses several questions: How do infrastructure investments
along the Middle Corridor contribute to regional economic
development? In terms of cost-effectiveness, how competitive is the
Middle Corridor when compared to maritime routes for international
trade? What economic challenges or barriers need to be addressed
for the Middle Corridor to reach its full potential?
Muram Margvelashvili , Associate Professor of
Illia University and Energy Director of "World Experience for
Georgia, told Azernews that there are several
direct and indirect ways for the Middle Corridor to contribute to
regional economic development.
“First of all, the infrastructure investments and service
infrastructure along the route create the economic activity that
contributes to the economic growth of countries. The political
stability, common standards, unified tariffs, and cooperation
between countries that are a necessity for a successful Middle
Corridor bring additional benefits to the business environment.
Third, easy import and export routes create a supportive ecosystem
for goods produced in the region. Politicians should keep in mind a
bigger picture where the Middle Corridor is not only a transit
route but also serves as the means for increasing the overall
importance and economic potential of the region.”
According to him, the middle corridor is getting more
competitive in the current volatile environment.
“The aggression of Russia in Ukraine, instability in the Red Sea
created by Houthi attacks have significantly increased freight
prices and hampered the delivery of goods to the EU. This makes the
Middle Corridor even more competitive economically and adds a
strong security of supply dimension to its operation.”
“There are many challenges and barriers that need to be
addressed for the success of the Middle Corridor. Political
stability and cooperation are a must. On the economic side, I would
name infrastructure development as the primary task since efficient
railways, roads, ports, and shipping capacities are crucial for
seamless transit of goods. I could name the upgrade of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway as one example of the needed
interventions. Tariff harmonisation and a unified system of
procedures and standards would be important regulatory
contributions to economic success. Other factors include the
efficiency and interoperability of logistics systems with the high
level of digitalization,” Margvelashvili concluded.
