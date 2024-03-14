Kherson Shows Consequences Of Shelling City Center - Russians Hit High-Rise Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson showed the consequences of the morning shelling of the city center.

The video was posted on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian shell hit directly into the apartment. In an instant, a cozy home turned into a ruin with a broken wall and smashed furniture," the video caption reads.

It is noted that this was the morning for residents of a high-rise building in the central part of Kherson, which was fired at by Russian troops. It was a miracle that none of the residents were injured.

Now specialists from the Kherson Regional Municipal Emergency Rescue Service are working in the damaged apartments. They are helping the residents to carry out priority repairs.

As reported, on the morning of March 14, Russians shot at a beauty salon in the center of Kherson.