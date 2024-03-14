In Mariupol, On Eve Of Elections, Russians Conduct Searches And Look For Saboteurs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, on the eve of the Russian presidential election, the invaders began conducting searches, stopping cars, and detaining people for "espionage."

The City Council of Ukrainian Mariupol reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"On the eve of the presidential election, the occupiers began searching for "saboteurs" in Mariupol. In different areas of the city, the invaders are patrolling the streets and stopping cars of Mariupol residents," the statement reads.

In particular, the "DPR" special services detained a woman suspected of allegedly "spying and passing information about the location of military personnel." The detention took place in front of cameras to intimidate the local population, the city council emphasized.

As reported, in preparation for the so-called Russian presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders launched a flash mob with photos from "polling stations". In Mariupol, people are encouraged to participate in the "elections" with physical exercises and quizzes, and prizes are promised to be given out at the "polling stations.