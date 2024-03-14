In Capital, 24 Volunteers Awarded With Honors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, 24 members of volunteer battalions received awards - medals "Honor. Glory. State" medals.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to Maryna Honda, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for Self-Governance, "ten years ago, when the enemy stepped on our land, volunteers, without waiting for mobilization, self-organized into military units, formations and battalions. Real, courageous and responsible people who were guided by the life principle "If not me, then who?".

Also, on the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer, flowers were laid at the monument to the "Volunteer Soldier".

As reported, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer on March 14.

This day was established on January 17, 2017, by the Verkhovna Rada to honor the courage and heroism of the defenders of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, to further strengthen the patriotic spirit in society, to increase public attention and care for members of volunteer formations, and to support the initiative of the public.