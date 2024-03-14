Ternopil Region Purchases Equipment For Military Worth Over ₴5 Million

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ternopil Regional Military Administration has handed over 5.2 million hryvnias worth of military equipment to the anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Ternopil region.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today we are handing over the necessary means to repel enemy attacks, including the destruction of enemy Shahed drones to the anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of Ternopil region. We purchased the equipment for the needs of the military. I am grateful to all taxpayers for the opportunity to contribute to the defense of our region," said Volodymyr Vazhynskyi, acting head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, during the delivery of the aid.

The military received anti-aircraft searchlights, portable charging power stations, routers, communications equipment, and other components.

As reported earlier, an additional UAH 220 million was allocated from the budget of the Khmelnytskyi city community to support the Defense Forces.