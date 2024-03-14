UN Security Council Discusses Russia's Attempts To Hold Elections In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's attempts to organize elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

The meeting was initiated by the Ukrainian delegation. It will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

As reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the so-called "elections" of the President of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine - are illegal and will not have any legal consequences.

The Russian presidential election will be held in Russia over three days - from March 15 to 17, 2024.

MFA: Russian presidential '' in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories illegal

In December, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation adopted a resolution to hold presidential "elections" in March 2024 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The UN has emphasized that the Russian Federation's plans to organize voting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for the presidential election contradict international law.