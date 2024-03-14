Russia Engages Almost All Its Land Forces In War Against Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO does not currently feel any imminent threat coming from Russia as Moscow has engaged almost all of its land forces in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the statement during a press conference in Brussels, answering journalists' questions about Russia's provocative statements and threats to build up a military grouping on the border with Finland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Finland is safer now than before they joined the Alliance. Because now Finland is covered by our collective defence clause, Article 5, one for all, all for one. Almost all the Russian land forces are engaged in the war of aggression against Ukraine. So we don't see any imminent threat against any NATO Ally," Stoltenberg said.

Ukraine,hold another round of talks on security agreement

At the same time, he noted that the Allies will continue to closely monitor the situation and Russia's further actions. The head of NATO added that the Alliance is capable of protecting any of its member states, and has been successfully performing this task for 75 years already.

Allies should immediately increase military aid to Ukraine - Stoltenber

As reported, after Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden that had maintained a neutral status for decades, decided to join NATO. Finland joined NATO on April 4, 2023, and Sweden completed the accession procedure last week, March 7, becoming the 32nd Ally.

Photo: gdpr-info