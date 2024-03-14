Zelensky, Scholz Speak Over Phone Ahead Of Weimar Triangle Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine had a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of the Weimar Triangle summit, set to be held in Berlin on March 15.

That's according to the president's posting on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked Germany for its continued strong support for Ukraine, including through our recent bilateral security agreement,” Zelensky wrote.

The parties discussed further bilateral political, economic, and defense cooperation.

Zelensky also welcomed the European Commission's approval of the draft Negotiating Framework with Ukraine toward the country's accession to the EU.

“Ukraine has completed all four legislative steps necessary for this. The next step is for EU member states to make. By acting as soon as possible, partners will demonstrate their commitment to Ukraine's path to EU membership,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

The parties discussed defense cooperation between the governments and defense companies of the two countries, as well as the localization of defense manufacturing in Ukraine.

“I informed the Federal Chancellor about the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders: armored vehicles, artillery, and air defense. I also want to thank Germany for joining Czech efforts to obtain artillery ammunition for Ukraine,” wrote Zelensky.

The two leaders exchanged views on the outcomes of the February 26 Paris conference in support of Ukraine and coordinated positions ahead of the Weimar Triangle leaders' meeting of France, Germany, and Poland.

The interlocutors spoke separately of organizing the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin in June. Zelensky thanked Germany for sending its representative to take part in the preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In turn, Olaf Scholz assured President Zelensky of his unwavering support.

"We firmly stand with Ukraine. I reaffirmed this to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call. We will continue to support Ukraine in close coordination with our international partners. For as long as it takes," Scholz wrote on X.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday, March 15, in an attempt to reduce tensions around Ukraine. They will be joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Photo: President's Office