Ukraine Calls On OSCE To Condemn Russia's“Presidential Elections” In Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The OSCE and the entire international community should condemn the holding of the so-called "presidential elections" on the sovereign territory of Ukraine, temporarily occupied by Russia.

That's according to the deputy chief of Ukraine's Mission to the OSCE, Viktoria Kuvshynnikova, who spoke before the Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The ongoing illegal presidential campaign especially in the occupied territories is another wake-up call for the international community, including the OSCE. Let's be honest, this electoral farce will be presented as an endorsement of the war and occupation," she said.

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, this will lead to more crimes, and therefore this cannot be allowed.

"That's why this new violation of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty must not be left unaddressed. Given the OSCE's mandate to work for democracy and human rights in our region, we call upon the Organization to condemn these illegitimate elections," Kuvshinnikova said.

Separately, she pointed out that, while Putin intends to get re-elected, Russian troops continue to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities. On Tuesday alone, the Russians attacked Myrnohrad, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih, killing at least six civilians and injuring over 50, including children, the diplomat recalled.

As reported, Russia's presidential elections will be held over three days - March 15 throughout March 17, 2024.

In December, the Central Election Commission in Russia adopted a resolution on holding presidential "elections" in March 2024 including in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.