Sweden Joining Czech Initiative, Donating EUR 30M For Ukraine-Bound Ammo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden will join the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, allocating EUR 30 million to this end.
That's according to a statement released by the Embassy of Sweden in the Czech Republic, Ukrinform reports.
"Sweden is joining the Czech initiative to supply Ukraine with much needed artillery ammunition with 30 million € (approx 755 million CZK)," reads the Embassy's Facebook posting.
Recently, Sweden announced the 15th, largest aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 7.1 billion Swedish kroner (about $683 million). Read also:
Kuleba praises Czech
ia's ammo initiative, admits more such efforts must find funding
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel declared on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Prague had found beyond EU borders about 800,000 artillery rounds (500,000 155mm rounds and 300,000 122mm shells) that EU members could purchase for Ukraine. Several nations have already supported the initiative.
In February, during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius a coalition to support Ukraine's air defense capabilities. Read also:
Ukraine at OSCE: Russians can be expelled, but it depends on ammo
stocks
France and Germany lead the coalition, which includes 15 countries. Its efforts will be aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense potential in the war unleashed by Russia.
