Russian Authorities Blocking Evacuation Of Civilians From Belgorod Region - Defense Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian officials are blocking the evacuation of civilians attempting to flee the areas in Belgorod region where active hostilities are underway after ethnic Russian units that sided with Ukraine breached the border.

That's according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's defense intelligence, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Yes, we can confirm these reports. Today, we heard some intercepted communications – both between law enforcers and those between local residents – all stating that the main transport hubs are cordoned off by law enforcement, roadblocks have been set up, and people are being threatened with fines and layoffs," he said.

Yusov emphasized that the Russian authorities are once again trying to exploit civilians, their fellow citizens, as human shield in order to protect the Russian terrorist regime.

"And this is what has been proven and exposed today. At the same time, there are factual reports of evacuation being actually underway in several settlements, including Gaivoron," the spokesman added.

As reported earlier, on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, the Svoboda Rossii Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion crossed into Kursk and Belgorod regions as part of a joint military operation. The units announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the evening of Thursday, March 14, to the morning of Friday, March 15.