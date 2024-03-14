Qatari Amir, Dutch PM Discuss Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 14 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte discussed Thursday, via phone, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. They touched upon other regional and international developments of joint interest, according to a statement by the Qatari Royal Court. They also mulled bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen them. (end) sss

