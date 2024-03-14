Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah Appointed As DGCA Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- A decree was issued on Thursday, appointing Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah as head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The first article of Decree No. 44 of 2024 stipulates that "Eng. Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah is appointed head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation." (end) jy

