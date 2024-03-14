European Parliament Urges Israel To Open All Crossings To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 14 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament on Thursday called on Israel to immediately allow and facilitate full aid delivery into and throughout Gaza via all existing crossings.

In a resolution adopted by 372 votes in favour, 44 against and 120 abstentions, MEPs underlined the urgent need for rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

They reiterated their call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to address the looming risk of mass starvation in Gaza and to immediately and unconditionally release all hostages.

They emphasized that the International Committee of the Red Cross must be given immediate access to all Israeli hostages being held in Gaza to provide them with medical care.

The parliament welcomed maritime aid corridors for Gaza but underlined that land distribution needs to be the priority.

Pointing to the spread of diseases and the confirmed deaths of children due to malnutrition and dehydration, MEPs urged Israeli authorities to open the Rafah, Kerem Shalom, Karmi and Erez crossings.

They also recognised the indispensable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the region.

MEPs strongly condemned the obstruction of humanitarian aid and attacks against humanitarian convoys.

They strongly condemn the repeated attacks on civilians seeking aid, humanitarian and medical facilities and workers.

They deplored their catastrophic impact on civilians in Gaza, particularly on children, urged all parties to immediately cease these attacks and demanded an independent international investigation.

The parliament also strongly condemned the rise in extremist settler violence and attacks by the Israeli armed forces against Palestinians in the West Bank, attacks which have already killed hundreds and injured thousands of Palestinian civilians.

MEPs strongly condemned the acceleration of the illegal settlement of Palestinian land, which constitutes a violation of international law, and are deeply concerned about the risk of escalation in the conflict, in particular in Lebanon. (end)

