FM Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Safadi said Israel defies international law and the international community with its measures aimed at starving Palestinians, which created an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe during which children are thirsty and hungry.Safadi warned of the consequences of the international community's continued failure to oblige Israel to stop its war crimes against the Palestinians, including obstructing work of international organizations and preventing distribution of the little aid that enters Gaza.The FM stressed that UNRWA's role cannot be dispensed with or replaced, stressing that no other party is capable of carrying out the mission that the agency plays in Gaza.Stressing need to support the agency, he valued reversal of some countries' decision to freeze their aid to UNRWA after the accusations leveled against a small number of the agency's staff.Safadi confirmed during his meeting with Sigrid Kaag that the Kingdom absolutely supports UNRWA's mission.In another meeting, Safadi received Catherine Colonna, head of the independent review group to evaluate UNRWA's performance, stressing Jordan's support for the committee's mission and thanking its chair for her current "great" effort.