Mamata Banerjee Fell Probably Because Of A 'Push' From Behind, Says SSKM Director

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might have been pushed from behind at her residence on Thursday evening, following which she fell and sustained injuries on her forehead, the Director of S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital, Manimoy Bandopadhyay, said on Thursday night.

Almost an hour after the Chief Minister was released from the hospital and taken back to her residence in Kalighat, Manimoy Bandopadhyay made this explosive statement while speaking to mediapersons.

“The Chief Minister was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 p.m. She fell down probably because of a push from behind. She received a deep injury on her forehead. There was profuse bleeding from that wound,” the S.S.K.M. Director said.

He also said that the Chief Minister was treated by specialists from the neurosurgery, general medicine, and cardiology departments.

“A number of medical examinations like electrocardiogram and CT scan were conducted. The hospital authorities advised her to stay back. But she insisted on returning home,” Manimoy Bandopadhyay said

The Chief Minister will be brought to the hospital again on Friday for further medical checkup. She has been kept under medical observation at her residence.

As per the information shared by the Trinamool earlier, the Chief Minister had tripped while taking a walk at her residence on Thursday evening. The social media cell of the Trinamool had also released a photograph in which the Chief Minister could be seen bleeding from her forehead.